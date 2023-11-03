Adele is to receive the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award from The Hollywood Reporter.

The 35-year-old singer has been awarded numerous Grammy and BRIT Awards throughout her career in the music industry but now the celebrity media outlet is to honour her with the prestigious leadership accolade - which is named after the first woman to head up a Hollywood studio - at their annual Women in Entertainment breakfast gala to be held on December 7.

Co-editors-in-chief Nekesa Mumbi Moody and Maer Roshan said: "We are beyond thrilled that Adele will be our Sherry Lansing Leadership Award honoree at this year’s Women in Entertainment event.

"Adele has had a groundbreaking career that has established her as one of the all-time greats: a brilliant songwriter, a stunning vocalist, a top-notch performer, and an artist whose talents have no limit. She has set a standard of excellence not only as a female performer but a performer, period. Her accolades — from multiple Grammys to her Emmy and Oscar — attest to that. In addition, she’s used her platform to inspire and help others. She is truly deserving of this award."

The Someone Like You' songstress - who has sold more than 170 million records since beginning her career as a teenager in the late 2000s - joins a host of other A-list women who have received the award, including former 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston, talk show legend Oprah Winfrey and Oscar winner Charlize Theron.

Sherry Lansing said: "Adele is a singular talent who has captivated the world with her incredible music. Beyond that, she paved the way for female artists to embrace their authentic selves and define their own voices and careers at a critical moment for women in music, empowering countless other female artists to do the same. I could not be more thrilled that Adele is receiving the award that bears my name.”