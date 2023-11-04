Alexandra Burke had “moments of panic” shortly after giving birth.

The 35-year-old singer welcomed her second baby with footballer Darren Randolph, 36, in September and has now explained that while she has had various “worries” since becoming a mother, she has ultimately been able to ride things out.

She told Britain’s Hello magazine: “There have been a few moments of panic or worry along the way where you question if everything is normal or okay or if you can cope. You just ride with it - our motto is that everything always works out in the end.

"I thought it was hard enough getting out the house with one, but I'm learning new techniques every day.

"There is normally a friend or family member who has popped around for a cuppa who is happy to help me out, which is so lovely.”

The ‘Hallelujah’ songstress – who has not revealed the name or gender of either of her children – went on to add that it had initially been a “hard adjustment” for her eldest to get used to their sibling but now they are “bonding well” together.

She said: “There was very much a 'who is this?' attitude for the first couple of weeks. I think it's a hard adjustment for the first to see someone new feeding when you've been slowly weaning the oldest off for the last couple of months.

"However, this didn't last long and the oldest is already bonding very well and seems quite protective already.”

In September, the 'X Factor' winner confirmed the news that she had become a mother again in a sweet social media post.

Sharing professional photos of the newborn baby's hand in theirs and one of the tot's feet, she wrote on Instagram: "Feeling so blessed. We are now a family of four. Welcome to the world our little peanut."

Plenty of her followers and famous friends responded with congratulatory messages after the joyous announcement."