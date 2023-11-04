Lucy Hale has signed up to star in action - comedy movie 'F*** Mary Kill'.

The 34-year-old actress will star alongside Virginia Gardner, Jedidiah Goodacre, Brendan Moran, Samer Salem, Brooke Nevin, and Bethany Brown in the new movie from Lionsgate and BuzzFeed Studios.

Directed by Laura Murphy and written by Ivan Diaz and Meghan Brown, the film follows Lucy's character, a true-crime fan in Colorado, who is torn between three guys.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she must figure out which of the three men is "her f***boy, which is marriage material, and which is the Swipe Right Killer who wants to murder her".

Lauren Bixby, senior vp acquisitions and co-productions for Lionsgate, said: "BuzzFeed Studios are the experts at delivering movies for their audience, and there are few stars like Lucy Hale who can move between comedy and thriller as effortlessly as she does. In 'F*** Marry Kill', she brings those genres together for an incredibly entertaining movie that we’re excited to be bringing to audiences."

Richard Alan Reid, executive vp, head of BuzzFeed Studios, added: "We’re excited to continue our mission of delivering fresh, innovative films with our friends at Lionsgate, and we were delighted to team up again with the fantastic Lucy Hale and Virginia Gardner on another hit for young audiences."