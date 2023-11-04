Channing Tatum "can't stop smiling" after getting engaged to Zoe Kravitz.

The 43-year-old actor recently proposed to the 34-year-old actress after two years of dating and friends of Channing - who divorced Jenna Dewan in 2019 - say he is madly in love with Zoe.

A source told PEOPLE: "It took him a while to feel happy and to find a new life. He can’t stop smiling around [Kravitz]. They are very cute together.”

Zoe and Channing first met when she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut 'Pussy Island'.

Speaking to GQ about their relationship last year, Zoe said: "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet. I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

Zoe revealed she was "drawn" to the actor before they'd even met.

She thinks he suited playing a "dark character" in the movie after playing the "boy next door" type.

Zoe said: "I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that.

"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that. That's why I was drawn to him and I wanted to meet with him. And I was right."