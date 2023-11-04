Microsoft is going to start blocking "unauthorised" Xbox accessories.

The tech giant is cracking down on gamers who buy consoles that are not approved by the company.

Those using such accessories will have a two-week window before they stop working with their consoles.

A warning on Xbox Support read: “From the moment you connect an unauthorized accessory and receive error code 0x82d60002, you’ll have two weeks to use the accessory, after which time it will then be blocked from use with the console.

“At that time, you’ll receive error code 0x82d60003. We encourage you to contact the store or manufacturer where you obtained the accessory to get help with returning it.”

However, Third-party Xbox controllers released as part of the “designed for Xbox” hardware partner line are safe from the ban.