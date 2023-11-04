Arnold Schwarzenegger sued by cyclist

Published
2023/11/04 09:00 (GMT)

Arnold Schwarzenegger is being sued by a cyclist he allegedly hit with his SUV.

Back in February, the 76-year-old actor was involved in an accident with cyclist Joanne Flickinger, who is alleging in a new lawsuit that Schwarzenegger's “negligent” driving caused the collision.

According to her lawsuit, which was viewed by the Los Angeles Times, Flickinger accuses Schwarzenegger of driving “with excessive speed and [failing] to keep a proper lookout” on San Vicente Boulevard in Los Angeles.

She alleges the collision caused her "severe injuries" which are "permanent".

She is seeking damages exceeding $25,000 for “past and future pain and suffering, emotional distress; past and future loss of earnings; past and future loss of earning capacity; past and future medical expenses; past and future healthcare expenses; past and future incidental expenses; and past and future household services".

At the time of the accident, law enforcement sources told TMZ: "the woman made a left turn in front of Arnold before he had a chance to hit his brakes and he was not going very fast at all".

While Flickinger was transported to hospital, Schwarzenegger took her bicycle for repairs at a local bike shop.

LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told The LA Times in February: "No crime was committed". He added that the cyclist didn’t have life-threatening injuries.

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended