Priscilla Presley is still struggling to cope with the death of her daughter Lisa Marie.

The 78-year-old actress lost her daughter Lisa Marie - who she had with the late King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley - when she suffered a cardiac arrest at the age of 54 in January and revealed that almost a year on from the tragedy, things are "not easy" but she has to make herself "get through it" all.

Speaking during a Q and A session ahead of the release of her biopic 'Priscilla', she said: "It's not easy. It still isn't easy. It's still unbelievable, and you have to get yourself through it. ... I have to be here for her."

The 'Naked Gun' star went on to recall that the last time she saw her daughter, it was at the Golden Globe Awards, where they were thrilled that Austin Butler had won the award for Best Actor after playing the late 'Hound Dog' legend in the biopic 'Elvis'.

She added: "We were in the audience, and we were holding hands, and we were pushing for Austin. Obviously, he got it, and we celebrated and that was such a great time and a great memory, because two days later she passed. So it was great that we had that time together. She left me with a lot of great memories."

Priscilla went on to insist that she and her granddaughter Riley Keough are "very close" despite what others may think following reports of a dispute over Lisa Marie's estate and revealed their plans to celebrate Thanksgiving together.

She said: "We are very close. I don't care what you read in the paper, we are very close. In fact, we're having Thanksgiving together. We keep the families together, but there are rumors and stuff in the paper that we're fighting, and it's not true at all. Riley and I have never had any kind of problem. We're here to support the family and keep the family together."