Teresa Giudice is planning to spend Christmas with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

The 51-year-old reality star split from businessman Joe - with whom she has Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 14 - in 2020 after more than two decades of marriage but revealed that they are all planning to spend the holidays together in the Bahamas, along with her new husband Luis Ruelas, 48.

She told E! News: "We're gonna spend it with Joe in the Bahamas. We told the kids and they were so excited."

The 'Real Housewives' star even revealed that she will get to meet her ex-husband's new girlfriend on the trip and that her co-star Jennifer Aydin and her family will also be there to spend the festive season with them.

She added: "We're gonna meet his girlfriend and the Aydins are coming also and their kids."

Teresa tied the knot with Luis towards the end of last year and also reflected on how "thankful" she has become for her domestic situation since then.

She said: "I'm thankful for my beautiful family, my husband, our blended family. It really is beautiful. I love how my stepsons are with my daughters. I always wanted to have a son and now I have two. It really blended beautifully together and I'm grateful for that."

Shortly after tying the knot, the Bravo star organised a vacation for the blended family and noted how both her current husband and ex-husband got on well when they all went to dinner together.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Teresa said: “They like each other. We went to the Bahamas and we went to go see Joe, and Louie DM’ed Joe behind my back. I didn’t even know. He’s like, ‘We’re coming out there. I would like for us to all have dinner.'

“We went out to the Bahamas because Joe is living six months in the Bahamas and six months in Italy. So we had dinner with him and it went really well. Joe thinks Louie’s a great guy.”