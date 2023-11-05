Olly Murs thinks therapy is "massively important."

The 39-year-old pop star explained that speaking to a stranger is a way to "unlock" various parts of himself that he struggles to understand and thinks that everyone would be "better" off mentally if they learned more about themselves.

He told Woman's Own magazine: "I think therapy is massively important for everyone. I don't think it is something anyone should shy away from. We're always unearthing new things about ourselves and unlocking things about ourselves that we don't understand like, 'Why did I react in this way?' or 'Why did I say this?' or 'Why am I feeling like this?'

"I think the more you know yourself the better you are. For me that is important and I think sometimes speaking to strangers helps."

The 'Dance with me Tonight' singer - who tied the knot with Amelia Tank earlier this year - went on to add that he has "always encouraged" others to speak out about what is going through their mind and thinks that people need to know the "reasons" behind some of their personal decisions for the benefit of their mental health because it can be such an "important" thing.

He said: "I have always encouraged people to open up. I think it is the most important thing because sometimes you make bad decisions or you say things you don't necessarily want to say or you do things you shouldn't do. I think that sometimes you've got to understand why you made that decision, what that reason was and how you felt in that situation.

"So I think having a chat with someone is the most important thing."