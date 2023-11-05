Priscilla Presley claimed Elvis Presley didn't want another child because he felt "guilty" about being away from home so much.

The 78-year-old actress was married to the late 'Jailhouse Rock' hitmaker from 1967 to 1973 and they were parents to daughter Lisa Marie - who died in January aged 54 - but the 'Naked Gun' star revealed they decided against having another baby because of The King's hectic schedule.

Speaking at a Q+A event at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas on Friday (03.11.23), People magazine reports Priscilla - who has 36-year-old son Navarone Garibaldi with Marco Garibaldi - said: “Elvis felt he had a very busy schedule and he did have a bit of guilt that he wasn't around that much when Lisa was younger.

“With his scheduling and his touring, he just felt he wasn't around enough to give a lot of attention to having another child.”

Priscilla recently opened up about her plans to be laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Elvis' Graceland estate in Memphis after she died.

Appearing on TalkTV's 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', she said: “My feelings [about being buried at Graceland] are great. That’s, you know, what I want and wanted.”

Asked if she'd like to be buried next to Elvis, she replied: “Yes."

And when he asked if it would indeed happen, she again said: “Yes.”

However, a settlement agreement over her daughter Lisa Marie's estate which Priscilla agreed with her granddaughter Riley Keough earlier this year confirmed the 'Adventures of Ford Fairlane' actress could be buried at the estate, but would not be directly next to Elvis, whose remains are alongside his grandmother and parents.

Priscilla insisted she has never met anyone like Elvis.

She said: “Elvis was… I’ve never met anyone like him and I don’t think I ever will again, ever.

“He had the biggest heart. He had a great sense of humour. He had a lot of love.”