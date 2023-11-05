Barbra Streisand once had a flirty relationship with King Charles.

The 81-year-old singer met the now-monarch in the days when he was known as the Prince of Wales when she was working on ' Funny Girl' in the late 1960s and revealed that while the pair of them were both "shy", they struck up an "unexpected friendship" together.

Writing in her new memoir 'My Name is Barbra', she said: "The fact is, both Prince Charles and I are shy, but somehow we still managed to connect, because that proved to be the beginning of an unexpected friendship."

The 'A Star is Born' actress met up Charles again when she performed at Wembley Arena in 1994 and he was in attendance as she went on to reveal that he sent her a bouquet of flowers the next day after she had performed the song 'Someday My Prince Will Come' from Disney classic 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'.

At the time, she told the audience: "Who knows? If I had been nicer to him, I could have been the first real Jewish princess!" and explained in her book" It was simply signed ‘Charles’. And the flowers were fresh from his garden!

"He wrote, ‘It was such a treat to attend your concert last night — you were wonderful and I adored every minute. The Prince is the most ­gra­cious host and made every­thing easy for me, even sending his chauffeur to The Dorchester hotel to pick me up. The Prince is the most ­gra­cious host and made every­thing easy for me, even sending his chauffeur to The Dorchester hotel to pick me up."

The tome was first announced in 2015 but will finally be released on November 7 as the "living legend" promises to tell her story in her own words.

A press release from publisher Viking teases: "Barbra Streisand is a living legend, a woman who in a career spanning six decades has excelled in every area of entertainment, and this engrossing and delightful book will be eagerly welcomed by her millions of fans.

"Dozens of books have been written about Streisand, and now in 'My Name Is Barbra', she tells her story in her own words."

The book shares its name with the music icon's 1965 album and a TV special, and it will cover her early years in Brooklyn and New York City as well as her singing career and projects such as 'The Prince of Tides'.