Khloe Kardashian has hailed her mother Kris Jenner as "the reason for everything good" upon her 68th birthday.

The matriarch - who has Kourtney, 44, Kim, 43, Khloe 39, and Rob, 36, with the late Robert Kardashian as well as daughters Kendall, 28, and 26-year-old Kylie with former spouse Caitlyn Jenner - has famously turned her family into a billion dollar industry of reality TV stars over the last 15 years and as she turned 68 on Sunday (05.11.23), Good American founder Khloe paid tribute to the "momager" as a "teacher" and "best friend."

Alongside a series of throwback images, Khloe wrote on Instagram: "My heartbeat, My teacher, My safe place, My best friend! My entire life! My world! You are the reason for everything good in my eyes. Mommy, without you there is nothing. You are everything to me and so much more! There is no world or lifetime that doesn’t have you in it. Life means nothing if you aren’t by my side.

"You are the most remarkable woman I have ever known. Your presence makes everyone around you want to be a better, kinder, a more driven version of themselves.

"You have so many gifts and one of them is making us all feel loved, seen, validated and heard. I don’t know how you do it but you do it daily

"You are a Queen! My literal Queen who has raised mini Queens and a beautiful King. You built this kingdom and we honor you! I only pray I can leave footprints on people's souls the way you have/"

Meanwhile, Kris has been in a releationship with Corey Gamble, 42, for almost a decade and he was also quick to share his own celebratory messages as he urged 'The Kardashians' star to keep being the "poweful force of wisdom" that has got her so far in life.

In his own Instagram post, he wrote: "Keep being the powerful force of love and wisdom that guides the ship that you birthed and built… I’m always proud of you and thankful for u…. love you forever birthday girl. Keep shining and being the BEST mother to your 6."