Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are "elated" after welcoming their first child together.

The 44-year-old reality star - who already has Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and eight-year-old Reign, with former partner Scott Disick whilst Travis has Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler - tied the knot with the Blink-182 rocker, 47, in 2022 and now an insider has claimed that they are both thrilled following the birth of a "beautiful" boy.

A source told UsWeekly: "They have a beautiful baby boy. They are both elated."

Multiple sources claimed to PEOPLE on Friday (04.11.23) that the Poosh founder had given birth, although the outlet did not give any further details on the news but the reports come just days after it was seemingly confirmed that he and 'The Kardashians' star had chosen to name the newborn Rocky when he arrived.

At the couple's baby shower, where guests were encouraged to leave messages for the baby, one named the then-unborn tot Rocky.

It read: "May Baby Rocky have … life filled with love."

The drummer had previously revealed it's his dream to call his son Rocky Thirteen after Rocky George from hardcore metal band Suicidal Tendencies and boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) from the 'Rocky' and 'Creed' movies.

Speaking to Toby Morse on the 'One Life One Chance' podcast, he slipped up: "There was a benefit in Hawaii that we were gonna do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due."

The host then said: "Rocky Thirteen Barker," to which Travis repeated: "Rocky Thirteen Barker!"

The sticksman - who also recently revealed that their baby was due around October 31 - then joked: "He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina like doing front kicks and push-ups."

Kourtney announced that she was expecting in June by holding up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant" at one of her husband's concerts in LA.

After seeing his wife's message, Travis, 47, jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss.

They later shared some video footage of the moment in a joint Instagram post.

Kourtney's younger sisters Kim, 43, and Khloe,39, took to social media themselves to share their congratulatory messages to the couple.

Kim wrote on Instagram: "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!!" whilst Khloe said: "Congratulations my cuties!!! I love you and baby sooooo much."