Kourtney Kardashian reportedly feels "so blessed" after welcoming a son with Travis Barker, who has been doting on her during her stint in hospital.

'The Kardashians' star is said to have welcomed a little boy - her fourth child but her first with husband Travis - last week and she's believed to be thrilled to be a mum again after a difficult final few weeks of her pregnancy,

A source told People: "Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival. Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end. She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now. She feels so blessed."

The insider insisted Travis has been a huge support to Kourtney, adding: "[He] keeps being amazing. He brings her favourite, healthy food to the hospital. He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy."

Reports suggest the couple have named their son Rocky after a guest at the reality star's baby shower left a message which referenced "Baby Rocky".

Travis has previously insisted he hoped to call his son Rocky Thirteen after Rocky George from metal band Suicidal Tendencies and fictional boxer Rocky Balboa from the 'Rocky' and 'Creed' movies.

Speaking to Toby Morse on the 'One Life One Chance' podcast, he slipped up: "There was a benefit in Hawaii that we were gonna do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due." The host then said: "Rocky Thirteen Barker," to which Travis repeated: "Rocky Thirteen Barker!" The sticksman - who also recently revealed that their baby was due around October 31 - then joked: "He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina like doing front kicks and push-ups." Kourtney announced she was expecting in June by holding up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant" at one of her husband's concerts in LA. After seeing his wife's message, Travis, 47, jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss. They later shared some video footage of the moment in a joint Instagram post.