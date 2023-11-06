'Fortnite' broke its own player count after 44.7 million players jumped online for the launch of the 'Fortnite OG' season.

Fans of the battle royale title - which launched in 2017 - are clearly huge fans of the original map after it had its "biggest day" in history on Saturday (04.11.23), a day after 'Fortnite OG' launched.

Epic Games wrote on X: "Way to start things off with a big bang.

"We're blown away by the response to #FortniteOG. Yesterday was the biggest day in Fortnite’s history with over 44.7 MILLION players jumping in and 102 MILLION hours of play.

"To all Fortnite players, OG and new, THANK YOU!"

The weekend also saw Epic Games warn players that it will continue to check the game's "server health and capacity" as huge numbers log in to play.

The developer wrote: "We’re continuing to monitor server health and capacity following the launch of the Fortnite OG season, and players may find they experience a short queue before logging in.

"We appreciate your patience during this exciting time and look forward to you jumping in game."