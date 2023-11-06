Miles Morales will become the "main" Spider-Man in future games.

The ending of 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' saw Peter Parker hand over crime-fighting duties to Miles while he spends more time with his beloved MJ, with the latter telling him: "Pete, I got this... All of it. Go be Peter Parker for a while."

And now, narrative director Ben Arfmann and advanced writer Brittney Morris have revealed we'll be seeing Miles leading future titles in the franchise.

Speaking to Gizmodo, Morris said: "I think we all collectively thought it would happen.

"To me, it shows a great deal of evolution from Miles; at the beginning of the game, we see him struggling to figure out what he wants to do with his life. By the end, we had Miles carrying the burden of saving the city, and also carrying Pete when Pete wasn't strong enough to carry himself at various points.

"That's what's been so cool about writing a story about two Spider-Men: they're both strong, and one of them can be strong when the other is not. By the end, Miles is more confident and he's like, 'Yeah, I got this. How much worse can things get after what we just went through?'"

Arfmann added: "The idea of a two Spider-Man story was always really essential to this game. I think pretty early on, we knew that we wanted to have that moment of handing the reins over. And as we developed it, as we started to lay down more track leading up to that moment, it just felt more and more right," Arfmann said, adding that this scene in Aunt May's garage is one of their favourites from the game.

"It's such a great moment between the two of them. And it felt like such a natural conclusion; I'm not sure when specifically we decided to do that, but it always felt like the only way the game could end."