Kerry Katona would be “over the moon” if she became a grandma.

The 43-year-old star - who has Molly, 22, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with second husband Mark Croft and nine-year-old DJ with the late George Kay - is ready to embrace the "next stage" of her life and would be thrilled if one of her older daughters was to have a baby.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: “I think the next stage of my life is being a grandma and I would love it! If one of the girls turned around to me and said they were pregnant, I'd be over the moon.”

Although the former Atomic Kitten star and her fiance Ryan Mahoney have discussed having a baby together, she is "scared" to take that step because none of her relationships with her other children's fathers worked out.

She explained: “My first husband was away on tour a lot in the early days. I’ve raised all five of my children alone and sometimes I don’t know how I did it.”

"Ryan and I sometimes chat about kids but, honestly, everyone I've had a child with has left me, so that scares me. But Ryan is such an amazing stepdad to all of them."

Previously, Kerry admitted she didn't want to get pregnant again because her youngest daughter's birth had been so "traumatic".

She wrote in her column: "I nearly died when I gave birth to DJ, and that's why I never want to be pregnant ever again. It was very traumatic and I still think about it.

"It's affected me that much that I don't want another pregnancy. Even though I still want more children, I'm not willing to put my body through that again."