James Corden is set to to host a new show on SiriusXM.

The 45-year-old star will return to the airwaves next year, when he'll host 'This Life of Mine with James Corden'.

James said: "I am thrilled to be joining SiriusXM.

"Scott [Greenstein, SiriusXM's president and chief content officer] and the whole team have made me feel so welcome as I start this new chapter.

"It’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire."

'This Life of Mine' - which is expected to premiere in early 2024 - "will feature in-depth conversations with the world’s biggest stars, discussing the people, places, moments, and memories that made them who they are today".

Scott Greenstein has hailed James as an "incredible talent who is always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible".

He added: "With a career that spans acting on stage and screen, developing and launching hit series such as Carpool Karaoke, and of course his iconic eight-year run as a late-night host, James has been a trailblazer in the entertainment business.

"We’re so honoured to welcome him to the SiriusXM family as he begins this next phase of his illustrious career and makes his mark in audio."

James walked away from hosting 'The Late Late Show' earlier this year.

The TV star actually explained his decision to quit the show during an on-air monologue.

He shared: "When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination.

"I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it."