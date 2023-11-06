Lisa Rinna derives confidence from her bold sense of style.

The TV star celebrated her 60th birthday in July, and that hasn't stopped Lisa from taking risks with her fashion choices.

She told PEOPLE: "You don't have to go away and be put out to pasture, as I say.

"You can still wear make-up and look beautiful. You can still try different looks with fashion and be cool. I think that's what makes me feel the most confident."

The Rinna Beauty founder has turned her focus towards the fashion world since quitting 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' in 2022.

Lisa shared: "It was really my leaving the show. About three weeks later, I got a call from my publicist, saying, ‘Kenzo wants you to go to Paris in four days. Would you be able to?’ and I went, 'Yeah.' I just said yes and I did it."

Meanwhile, Lisa previously admitted that she "didn't expect" the praise she received after quitting 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The TV star confessed to being shocked by the public's reaction to the news.

She told PEOPLE: "I didn't expect that, I really didn't.

"That is the thing that was unexpected to me the most about everything. I thought people would mostly be like, 'Thank God we got her fired' - and some were, don't get me wrong. But the majority of it was love."

Lisa - who has been married to Harry Hamlin since 1997 - actually feels flattered by the praise she's received.

She joked: "Even the way people described my eight years on the show, with words like 'legend, icon, G.O.A.T.' - I said to Harry, 'There are things you'd normally only get to hear if you died!' And that's how it felt - like I died, but I didn't, and I got to see all the things that people would say about me at my funeral."