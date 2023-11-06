Machine Gun Kelly hates "being in public".

The 33-year-old rapper has admitted that he struggles with fame, after he was widely criticised for an awkward TV interview on the grid at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday (05.11.23).

In response to the criticism, MGK wrote on X: "my anxiety has won. i hate being in public. (sic)"

The rapper - who was interviewed on the grid by Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle - also addressed one critic directly.

He said: "my vibe is "the worst" how? because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when i was just trying to enjoy an event? because car engines were so loud i couldnt hear him? please tell me more about why im the worst. (sic)"

During the interview, MGK was asked about his music career and his future plans.

He replied: "Errmm ... my career ... I don't think about my career. I don't think about it."

Asked about the Formula One business, MGK said: "Business is great. It’s loud, your life is on the line, that’s exciting. I was in the studio the other week, Lewis Hamilton was in the other studio, that was nice. Yeah."

Meanwhile, Martin has also joked about his awkward on-air interview with MGK.

The former racing car driving posted a throwback photo of MGK, Megan Fox and Megan Thee Stallion on social media.

Martin, 64 - who interviewed Megan at a Grand Prix in 2021 - wrote on X: "Finally, my claim to fame, I’ve met two of these three people. I do appreciate them taking some time out on the grid for our great sport … I hope they didn’t find me too weird. (sic)"