Ariel Winter has been taking "a bunch of medication" for her mental health.

The 25-year-old actress - who is best-known for playing Alex Dunphy in 'Modern Family' - has revealed that she needs to take medication in order to feel mentally well.

During an appearance on the 'Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen' podcast, Ariel shared: "Why am I gonna be out here, like, pretending like I don’t need something?

"Like, why am I gonna be out here pretending that I can live my life just fine without it when, like, I can’t. And, like, so many people I know can’t either."

Ariel has been attending therapy sessions for a decade, and the actress admits that she's been on a "journey" with her mental health.

She explained: "I started in therapy when I was 15, and I think I got on medication probably when I was, like, 16. And it was a really hard journey to find the right ones. It took a really long time."

Ariel initially agonised about taking different medications. But she's become much more philosophical about the situation over time.

She said: "At first I was like, ‘Wow, I have to take more than one'. I, like, felt weird and I was like, ‘Oh, no, I feel like that pill lady.’ I have my little pill container. But over time, I was like, ‘Whatever, I feel better.’ It is what it is. What, if I have to take a couple together to be the best version of me, that’s fine."

In 2019, meanwhile, Ariel revealed that her medication had actually caused her to lose weight.

Discussing her weight-loss, the actress said on Instagram: "The change in medication instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn’t lose before by just giving me back a metabolism.

"That was very unexpected. While I feel better mentally with the change, it’s nice to work out and have your body actually respond, but I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier."

