Kourtney Kardashian feels "elated" after giving birth to a baby boy.

The 44-year-old star and her husband Travis Barker both feel thrilled after they recently welcomed their first child together.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kourtney gave birth and she and Travis are so elated. They're feeling extremely fortunate that both Kourtney and their baby are healthy after the complications Kourtney went through."

Kourtney underwent fetal surgery earlier this year amid fears for her son's life, and the brunette beauty now feels "grateful that everyone is safe".

The insider shared: "They recognise that the circumstances could have been a lot different, so they are feeling extra appreciative and grateful that everyone is safe, happy, and healthy. That is what’s most important to them."

Prior to giving birth, Kourtney revealed that she required urgent surgery in order to save her baby's life.

The reality star - who also has Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, with Scott Disick - wrote on Instagram at the time: "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)"