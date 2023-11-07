Katy Perry has scaled back her "crazy" partying since becoming a mother.

The 39-year-old pop star - who has daughter Daisy, three, with her fiance Orlando Bloom - has insisted it's "shameful to be hungover with your kids", and she's been forced to reevaluate her wild nights out.

Speaking to fans during the final show of her Las Vegas residency, she said: "I was crazy in my twenties but now I have a toddler who wakes me up at 6.30 whether I am hungover or not.

"It's shameful to be hungover with your kids. I just hear, 'Wake up mum let's watch Minions'.

"Now I am 39, if I drink more than two drinks then the next day... bad times. I am reevaluating my whole life the next day."

She also revealed her respect for artists like Pink, who manage to balance touring life with parenthood.

She added: "I have never done a tour or a show before, being a mother, and I want to say I now have a new found respect for all the mums out there who do it.

"They are raising kids, taking them to preschool, doing the sandwiches and partying.

"You guys are rock stars. I am so gladi joined you."

She also gave a shout out to little Daisy during the gig, hailing her as her "best friend.

The proud mum said: "I love you so much. You're my best friend and I am so glad you're here."

Elsewhere during the show, she said the arrival of the little one had given her "all the love" she had been looking for her entire life.

She told the audience: "I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove. When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again."