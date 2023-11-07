Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have not received an invite to King Charles' upcoming birthday.

The British monarch will celebrate his 75th birthday at Clarence House on November 14, and the couple - who quit as senior members of the Royal Family to lead a normal life in the US in 2020 - has denied reports suggesting they had snubbed an invitation to the bash.

A spokesperson for the pair told Mail Online: “There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty's upcoming birthday."

The last major royal event the Duke of Sussex, 39, travelled to the UK for was his father's Coronation in May.

Harry had a fleeting visit to London’s Westminster Abbey, as he jetted home to his California mansion hours after the historic event to be with his wife Duchess Meghan, 42, to celebrate their son Archie’s fourth birthday.

The Daily Telegraph reported at the time that the royal slipped “in and out briefly” of Buckingham Palace, where he is said to have spent less than 30 minutes before travelling to Heathrow Airport while the rest of his family was still tied up with Coronation duties.

A source told the newspaper his apparent brief stop was for “logistical” reasons as it “allowed him to take a moment out of the public gaze following the two-hour Abbey service."

Harry was absent from the royal family’s official Coronation portraits and was “not known to have seen or spoken to his relatives." Insiders also stressed the apparent lack of contact was for “practical reasons only” as Harry was “keen to return to his wife and children in America as soon as possible."

It would have been the first time the duke had been at the palace since the funeral of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who died aged 96 in September 2022.

He stayed at his former family home of Frogmore Cottage for his 36-hour Coronation stay.

The crowning ceremony was the first time the duke had appeared with his family since the publication of his tell-all memoir ‘Spare’, released in January, and he was seated in the third row for the event – two rows behind his brother the Prince of Wales.

His attendance is said to have pleased the King, who had hoped to have both his sons at the ceremony.