Noel Gallagher thinks his life leaves fans "disappointed" when they meet him.

The Oasis legend has revealed he lives a much calmer life now compared to his hedonistic days in the 1990s, and he has suggested his ordinary day to day existence can be a letdown for people who idolise him as a rock star.

He told the 'Take 5' podcast: "I can go to the supermarket now and do a shop for the weekend and no one will bat an eyelid.

“I think people get a bit disappointed when they bump into you buying soup.

“They kind of don’t want you to inhabit the same supermarket queue as them as they think you’re on a private jet with hookers, which frankly, is where I should be."

Instead, the 56-year-old Britpop star is out "buying brown rice or salmon", and he can "sense the disappointment" in his exchanges with fans.

He added: “I’ve been asked many times in the supermarket, ‘What’re you doing here?’ I’m waiting for a taxi... what the f*** do you think I’m doing here?

“Just f****** doing my own shopping. They go, ‘You do your own shopping?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I had to fire my butler’ – which is another thing I should have.”

It's a big departure from the 'Wonderwall' band's heyday, and Noel admitted he even used to bride fans to do his shopping for him.

He said: "I can’t remember ever going to the shops in the Nineties. I used to get fans to go shopping for us.

“They would go, ‘Can I have a picture?’ and I’d give them a shopping list and go, ‘I’ll tell you what, if you go and get us that I’ll give you a picture and an autograph and a cuddle as well.’ ”