Astronomers have discovered the oldest black hole ever that confirms speculation about their origins.

Using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the James Webb Telescope, scientists found the black hole in a galaxy called UHZ1, and it is 10 times bigger than the one in the Milky Way, which is around 14.6 miles in diameter.

NASA said that there is “strong evidence” it was born “massive” around 13.2 billion years ago, which is only 480 million years after scientists believe the universe began.

In a statement, NASA pondered the evidence that black holes have existed since the dawn of the universe, and how big they can get.

They said: ”Do they form directly from the collapse of massive clouds of gas, creating black holes weighing between about 10,000 and 100,000 Suns?

`"Or do they come from explosions of the first stars that create black holes weighing only between about 10 and 100 Suns?”

A black hole is a point in space that has such a strong gravitational field, that everything, including light, within its radius will be pulled into it, making it bigger, and therefore its gravitational field stronger.

Yale University professor Priyamvada Natarajan speculated that this huge black hole, which potentially contains between 10 per cent to 100 per cent of its galaxy’s star mass, proves that some space voids are created through massive “clouds of gas".

She said: “We think that this is the first detection of an ‘Outsize Black Hole’ and the best evidence yet obtained that some black holes form from massive clouds of gas.

“For the first time we are seeing a brief stage where a supermassive black hole weighs about as much as the stars in its galaxy, before it falls behind.”