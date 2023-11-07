Gwyneth Paltrow thinks Robert Downey Jr. could convince her to return to acting.

The 51-year-old star stepped away from the film industry after 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame' and has since been fully focused on wellness brand Goop, with no desire to get back in front of the camera.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job.

"But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back. You know, to some degree. [laughs]"

She and Robert have been close for years after appearing in several movies as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including all three 'Iron Man' films, as well as some of the 'Avengers' flicks and Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' movies.

However, Goop has taken over as the company has continued to grow, and she is focused on her business career.

She added: "It's taken a lot of hard work and perseverance, but you know, I do it with so much love, and so I'm glad to see that we've been able to build year over year. It's thrilling."

Gwyneth recently admitted she is actually weighing up whether to vanish from the public eye if she does a deal to sell the company one day.

She told Bustle magazine: “I might be like, ‘F*** this.’ I might just disappear, and no one will ever see me again.”

And while talking about getting “no” pleasure from the public aspect of her life, she added: “I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again.”

Gwyneth admitted activities including “creating, collaborating, being struck with new ideas, innovating, thinking ahead, strategy, vision” does give her satisfaction.

She did not elaborate on plans to sell Goop and she admitted she currently has “no idea” who would buy it.