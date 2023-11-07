Sienna Miller appears to have hinted she is expecting a baby girl.

The 41-year-old actress is having her first child with 26-year-old boyfriend Oli Green, and she held a baby shower over the weekend, where she and her guests wore pink.

The 'Alfie' star - who already has 11-year-old daughter Marlowe with her actor ex Tom Sturridge, 37 - also donned a pretty pink and white flower crown as she posed by pink balloons.

Her sister Savannah posted pink heart emojis to her Instagram Story from the party.

She captioned the post: "Last night we showered @siennathing in love in preparation for the most exciting arrival. It was pure magic. I can’t wait to meet the newest member of our family."

Sienna first revealed her bump in a bikini during a beach holiday in Ibiza in August.

In September, she wore an ostentatious Rihanna-style maternity outfit to display her blossoming baby bump at the Vogue World event in London.

The 'American Woman' star revealed in April 2022 that she froze her eggs when she turned 40 years old after struggling with the “pressure” to have “more kids” in her 30s.

She told ELLE UK at the time: “Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, ‘If it happens, it happens.’ That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

Sienna - who was previously engaged to Jude Law - has been linked to Oli since February last year.