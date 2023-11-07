Katie Price's mum Amy has branded all her daughter's boyfriends "clones of each other".

The former glamour model, who is currently with on/off partner Carl Woods, has been married three times before and had several failed romances - and Amy thinks she would be better off finding a "proper man" rather than a "young, pretty boy", or being single.

Katie was married to 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker Peter Andre from 2005 until their divorce in 2009 and they became parents to two children together - 18-year-old son Junior and 16-year-old daughter Princess.

The reality star was later married to Alex Reid from 2010 to 2011, and she was wed to her unfaithful husband number three Kieran Hayler - the father of her 10-year-old son Jett and nine-year-old daughter Bunny - from 2013 until 2021.

Katie is also mum to son Harvey, 21, whose father is former footballer Dwight Yorke.

And her mother admits Katie has made some "very bad choices" with her men and wishes she'd stop going for the same type.

Amy told new! magazine: "When it comes to men, she's made some very bad choices.

"In fact, we're now at the stage where we don't talk about the men in her life.

"To us, it's so boring."

She added: "They're all clones of each other.

"We, as a family, say to her, 'When are you going to stop going for good-looking, young, pretty boys and go for a proper man instead?

"In some ways, she's better off being single and maybe having someone to take her out every now and then."

As a child, Katie couldn't care less about men, but her "troubles with boys" started when she was a teenager.

Amy recalled: "She was very shy and didn't really say much, to be honest, but she was into her horses.

"She really wasn't interested in boys until about 15 or 16. It was only as she got older when the troubles with boys started.

"When she was younger, she actually wanted to be a policewoman or a paramedic or a nurse."