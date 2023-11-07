Rare Beauty Donates Aid to Palestinian Children in Gaza Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict.

In a strong show of support, the renowned cosmetics line established by Selena Gomez, has pledged to provide assistance to Palestinian children affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Expressing utmost distress over the situation, Rare Beauty took to Instagram to denounce all forms of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, emphasising the urgent need for humanitarian aid.

The statement read: "We are devastated by the images and reports coming from the Middle East. Thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes millions of civilians have been displaced left without access to food, water, medicine, or basic necessities for survival. A large number of these victims are children. Palestinian civilians must be protected, period.”

Rare Beauty has taken action by initiating donations to various renowned organizations operating on the ground.

The post explained: "Rare Beauty will be making donations to the International Red Cross/Red Crescent Societies - Magen David Adom, Palestinian Red Crescent Society - who are providing urgent care on the ground. We will also be donating to UNICEF to help get urgent medical relief and resources to the children of Gaza."

The decision to contribute aid came amidst a storm of social media controversy surrounding Gomez, as fans criticized her initial silence regarding the ongoing conflict. On October 30, almost a month since the Hamas attack on Israel, Gomez responded to the criticism, vehemently denouncing hatred towards any group.

Her post read: "I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any group is horrific. We need to protect all people, especially children, and stop the violence for good. I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world, but a post won't."