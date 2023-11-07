Kim Kardashian collects Swarovski figurines because she is obsessed with crystals.

The SKIMS founder, 43, has collaborated with the Austrian jewellery brand for her latest collection, and she has revealed that she has been collecting Swarovski statues her "whole life".

In an interview with ELLE, she said: “I’ve had Swarovski figurines and crystals my whole life. Whenever I use crystals, they’re always Swarovski. To this day, my kids even get me the Swarovski figurines for Mother’s Day, because they know how much I love the crystals."

The popular shapewear brand joined forces with Swarovski's creative genius, Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert to design an exclusive collection of body-contouring jewellery and shapewear adorned with crystals.

Kim admits the collaboration has been a dream come true because she's "always been a Swarovski girl".

She added: “This collaboration was a natural pairing and dream for me, as I’ve always been a Swarovski girl. The Swarovski crystals and the glamour of the brand make me feel so happy, and I hope our customers feel the same way when wearing the collection. Merging jewellery design and ready-to-wear is something I’ve always wanted to do, so pairing Swarovski’s expertise in crystals and jewellery and Skims’ innovative fabrics made total sense.

"I don’t have one favourite piece, because I love the head-to-toe Swarovski x Skims looks that can be created from layering the ready-to-wear that’s covered in hundreds and hundreds of crystals with the intimates and the body jewellery. My favourite from the campaign was when we styled the classic Skims cotton fabric intimates under the sparkly stretch net dress and body jewellery. I love pairing the sportier cotton pieces with the sparkle and extravagance of the dress drenched in crystals with jewellery."