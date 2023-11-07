Arnold Schwarzenegger has ruled out becoming Chancellor of Austria.

The 76-year-old actor and former bodybuilding champion was Governor of California from 2003 to 2011, and although he would have loved the chance to become President of the United States, this is not possible due to being from Austria.

The 'Terminator' legend still has a foot in politics, but he has no plans to return home and run for Chancellor.

Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show', he said: "I do my things - I do my books, I try to make life better for people.

“I like to kind of improve the environment situation, to make people come together — Democrats and Republicans — and to fight pollution.

"To protect democracy, to make sure that people have the right to vote everywhere.”

He continued: "So many people come up to me and go, ‘Oh, I wish you could be our president’ or something like that. So then of course you think about it.

"There are so many people out there in America who need help, so I think we should all concentrate on that … and not just think about ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Danny DeVito recently revealed he and his 'Twins' co-star Arnie have a "little project" in the pipeline.

The 'Matilda' actor, 78, and the action legend portrayed fraternal twin brothers separated at birth in the 1988 comedy, and whilst a sequel is no longer said to be on the cards, DeVito can't wait to work with his pal again on their secret project.

Schwarzenegger couldn't commit to 'Twins 2' because he became Governor of California.

DeVito quipped in an interview with GQ: "We missed ‘Twins 2,' because he became governor - which, he should have done ‘Twins 2' instead of becoming Governor.

"Now we have a little thing going, a little project that we've been chatting about."

DeVito insisted the new project is different from 'Twins'.

He said: "No, it's just two friends, two guys, because we have a good time together. We complement each other in a lot of ways. I am way stronger than he is."