Kyle Richards "misspoke" when she said she was "going through a divorce".

The 54-year-old reality star recently split from Mauricio Umansky - with whom she has daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia - after almost three decades of marriage and caused a stir during a red carpet interview at BravoCon when she suggested they were moving to legally end their marriage.

Kyle has now clarified her comments and insisted she and Mauricio are "still amicable" and haven't been going through divorce proceedings.

Speaking on an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live' recorded on stage at BravoCon, Kyle told host Andy Cohen: "I misspoke on the red carpet today.

"Two times I had to correct someone when they said 'divorce.' I said 'separated.' And then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere. So, that was my bad."

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who also has Farrah, 35, from a previous marriage - insisted she still loves Mauricio and considers their relationship "a success".

She said: "I still consider my marriage to Mauricio a success. We're still a love story. I love him very much."

Earlier at BravoCon, the reality star had insisted she and her estranged husband would always be a family.

She said: "We love each other very much, and we are family no matter what happens. And we have a very strong family unit."

Kyle admitted she wished they could "fix everything" in their fractured relationship.

She tearfully said: "A lot of people think, 'What are you doing? Just pull it together, and fix everything. Obviously, that's what I would want. This is not my idea of my fairytale, clearly."

Kyle had described her separation as a "divorce" as she reflected upon the death of her best friend Lorene - who took her own life earlier this year aged just 52 - that she had been through "a lot" in 2023 but is feeling "stronger" because of it all.

She told TooFab: "I've gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good."