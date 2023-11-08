Lance Bass' children "freak out" when they hear NSYNC's new single.

The 44-year-old singer - who has two-year-old twins Violet and Alexander with husband Michael Turchin - admitted reuniting with his former bandmates to record 'Better Place' for 'Trolls Band Together' was "unexpected" and though he's disappointed not to have been able to perform it live for fans, he's content with the reaction from his own household.

He told People magazine: "It is very special. It was unexpected to be doing a song this year. It's been incredible. Unfortunately, we're not able to promote it or perform it, which is a bummer.

"But it's so great to be able to have something out there that my kids can enjoy..

"I never thought that they would ever be able to see Dad on stage or hear a new song on the radio.

"So, when we're in the car and the song comes on and 'Better Place' is playing, they freak out and they're like, 'Ah!' And they know that that's Baba on the radio.

"It's special for me, for them to be able to hear that and see what Dad does. And, who knows? Hopefully, in the future, we'll get to give them a little more."

Lance is also excited about the upcoming festive season because having children gives the holiday period a lot more "magic".

He said: "Holidays are so much better with kids. I am a holiday freak, I live for the holidays.

"And the last few years, it can get a little disappointing. Christmas comes and goes and you're like, 'Ah, I didn't really get to do the things I really wanted to do.'

"But now, with kids, you really make the effort and you see the holidays through fresh eyes. You get to do those traditions that you got to do when you were a kid, and it just makes you so happy to see them so happy.

"The holidays are just so much more magical these days. I love keeping a lot of the traditions that I grew up with, but I like trying to find our own traditions, which has been fun to naturally progress and happen."