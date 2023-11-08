Jeezy is "disappointed" his marriage to Jeannie Mai Jenkins couldn't be saved.

The trap icon filed for divorce in September after two years of marriage, and the couple have tried everything to make things work, including therapy, but now he is focusing on his own self-care and love for himself.

Opening up in an interview with Nia Long, Jeezy said: "This has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I'm sad. I can tell you that I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy.

"But God has put me on a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who's been through all of the things that I've been through."

The father-of-four - who has 20-month-old daughter Monaco with Jeannie - wants to be an inspiration to his children for the way he deals with loss and failure in life.

He went on: "At the end of the day, I don't want my kids to just think I was a great artist. I'm a great man. I'm a great person. I'm a great father ... I'm all the things, and I'm also somebody who's failed. I'm also somebody who's lost. I'm also somebody who, my life plays out in public a lot."

Jeezy added of his good acts being misconstrued: "People always see the bad things. I'm always somebody who wants to do the right thing and sometimes the masses don't want that.

"Sometimes I've been told to keep your mouth closed and don't tell people anything. And now, just opening up and having these conversations, there's a lot of times where I'm like, 'Wow,' when you see people not getting the message right. You go, 'They just really don't understand.'"