Barbra Streisand was "ruined" by Brexit.

The 81-year-old music icon had purchased a Modigliani painting but claimed that once Britain decided to leave the European Union in 2016, the value of the artwork dropped because of how the pound was affected by the result of the referendum.

She told The Times: "When there’s problems it seems you always blame the Jews. Brexit ruined me when I bought that painting. I lost $2 million. The pound was $1.51 and all of a sudden it dropped into the $1.30s."

Meanwhile, the 'Funny Girl' star has reflected on her lengthy career in showbiz in new memoir 'My Name Is Barbra' - which is out now - and reveals that she met late Hollywood icon Marlon Brando in the 1960s and the pair quickly got intimate together.

She writes: "Suddenly I felt someone kissing my back. Who would dare do that? I turned around and it was him. My idol. I blurted out exactly what I was thinking. ‘You’re destroying my fantasy.’ He said softly, ‘You can’t have a back like that and not have it kissed.’ I think my heart stopped for a moment. What a line! It was like something out of a movie.

"Instinctively you sense when there’s a connection … even before a word has been spoken. As soon as Brando turned around, the first words out of my mouth were again exactly what I was thinking: ‘Did you get your teeth capped?’ We skipped the small talk and went straight to the nitty-gritty."

Barbra does not reveal in her tome just how far the relationship went but did recall that he once called her shortly before his death in 2004 to express that they should have made more of their time together.

He said: "You were so vulnerable that I fell in love with you all over again. should have done more when we were younger, f*****a lot, had children. Go kiss yourself in the mirror for me."