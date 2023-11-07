Nintendo's Switch sales have reached over 132 million units.

The Japanese gaming giant's latest financial report reveals that the console has now sold over 132 million units, with a 2.4 percent increase in unit sales for the Switch family of consoles compared to the previous year.

The recently released OLED model proved to be the most popular, with 4.69 million units sold.

The continued success of the Switch - which can be used as both a handheld and plug-in console - has led to Nintendo staying silent on the business' next planned new console release.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has emphasised that the Switch has still has many exciting growth opportunities.

He said: "The Switch is different from past hardware.

"It has the ability to give rise to different kinds of new demand."

The sales figures also indicate that the Switch is approaching the Nintendo DS's top-selling status, although it still lags behind the handheld's 154 million sales.

In terms of software, 'Pikmin 4' has emerged as the best-selling game in the series, with 2.61 million units sold, driven primarily by 1.36 million sales in Japan. Meanwhile, 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' sold a notable 19.5 million units, securing its place as the ninth best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch, although it falls short of Breath of the Wild's impressive 31.15 million sales.

Nintendo experienced a boost in sales for its Mario games following the success of 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' and the release of DLC expansions.

Specifically, Mario Kart sold an additional 3.22 million units this fiscal year, cementing its position as the top-selling game on the Switch with a total of 57.01 million units sold.

In terms of software sales, digital purchases accounted for 50.2 percent of the total, although there was a decline in the digital-to-physical sales ratio due to strong physical sales of 'Tears of the Kingdom'. This suggests that while the digital market is growing, major releases still perform well in physical format.

Nintendo has revised its annual profit forecast to reflect the better-than-expected sales across its key franchises. Net sales for the first half of the fiscal year increased by 21.2 percent to reach 796.2 billion yen, while operating profit rose by 27 percent to 279.9 billion yen.