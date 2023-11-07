Sony has announced it is terminating its integrations with X (formerly Twitter) for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

The support message on Sony's website states that as of November 13, 2023, the functionality to view and post content, trophies and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from the consoles will no longer be available.

The post read: “As of November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer function on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so).”

While Sony did not provide a specific reason for this decision, there is speculation that it may be related to X's API pricing introduced earlier this year.

Microsoft had already disabled Xbox clip sharing to X from consoles and PCs in April 2024.

Sony has shared support documents on their website to guide users on how to share their captures from the PS5 or PS4 to other platforms. On the PS5, the PlayStation app is recommended for capturing videos and screenshots for sharing on social media. Despite the end of X integration, gamers will still have options to share their gaming experiences beyond X on Sony's consoles.

Though Sony's decision to terminate integrations with X may disappoint some users, they can still explore alternative options to share their gaming experiences beyond the microblogging platform.