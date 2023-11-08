Catherine, Princess of Wales visited The Queen's Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time on Wednesday (08.11.23).

The 41-year-old royal - who is married to Prince William had has Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis with him - was appointed the Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards by King Charles over the summer and beamed as she donned full military gear at the Robertson Barracks in Norfolk.

The Princess even drove an armoured vehicle round the regiment as she marked her visit to the cavalry in charge and her current appointments include Colonel of Irish Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets, and, in August, took over the role of Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby from her husband.

Catherne's army visit came just hours after Prince William - who became the Prince of Wales upon the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth in September 2022 - admitted that he wants to "bring change" to important causes such as homelessness and mental health as he reflected on his first year as heir to the throne.

Speaking to reporters in Singapore at the conclusion of his Earthshot Prize event, he said: "So I think the thing that ties it all together for me is about social leadership. That’s what I'm trying to find my way in is I care about so many things and previously the family have been very much spotlighting brilliantly and going round and highlighting lots - I want to go a step further.

"I want to actually bring change and I want to bring people to the table who can do the change if I can’t do it. And so it’s all about progressing, helping and advancing particular social causes that need to be given more support."