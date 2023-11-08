Taylor Swift is being crowned Apple Music’s 2023 Artist of the Year.

The songwriting phenomenon, 33, who has recently been in the headlines for her budding romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, 34, will be given the honour after seeing 65 of her songs this year make Apple’s Global Daily Top 100 across the charts, streams, and concert stadiums – more than any other artist.

Taylor said: “I am so honoured to be Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever.

“From streaming the music non-stop to screaming it together in real life at the shows, dancing chaotically in movie theatres, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much.”

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, added: “Taylor Swift’s impact on music is absolutely undeniable – not just this record-breaking year, but throughout her entire career.

“She is a generation-defining artist and a true change agent in the music industry, and there is no doubt that her impact and influence will be felt for years to come.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her achievements.”

Taylor Nation – Taylor’s in-house fan account – posted on Instagram: "The crowds and stands went wild this year celebrating 17 years of music and memories. Now the artist of our lives is @AppleMusic’s #ArtistoftheYear."

Taylor will receive a physical award, a custom silicon wafer suspended between a polished sheet of glass from Apple.

Apple Music is also using its services to spotlight the music and moments that defined Taylor’s ‘The Eras Tour’ which it called “an event so culture-engulfing it turned songs from her past into some of the biggest of this year”.

Listeners can tune in to a range of radio programmes celebrating Taylor’s two decades’ worth of albums, as well as interviews, album collections, and playlists designed to “showcase the singer-songwriter’s journey leading up to this historic year”.