Shania Twain’s tour crew members have been hospitalised after a horror road smash.

The country sensation, 58, was travelling with her entourage between Winnipeg and Saskatoon in Canada when the highway smash happened at around 7am on Wednesday (08.11.23), but she was not on the vehicle that crashed, according to a statement from Shania’s managers.

Maverick Management told CTV News after the accident – which left 13 people injured: “Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals.

“We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support.

“We ask for patience as we look after our touring family.”

The 13 people wounded were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Images of the crash showed huge damage to a tour bus on the side of an icy highway after it and a truck both rolled over off the road.

Tour bus operator Beat The Street owner Joerg Philipp said on Instagram his company’s vehicles were involved in the crash, which he claimed was caused by “black ice on the roadway”.

In a statement confirming he was “devastated” over the accident, he said: “The incident took place on the Trans-Canadian Highway near Wolseley, SK.

“All the passengers and driver are being evaluated for injuries and were immediately attended to by emergency responders and transported to the hospital for further treatment as needed.

“The Beat The Street USA Team is cooperating with local authorities to respond to this incident.

“Our top priority is the health and well-being of our passengers.”

Shania was scheduled to play her next show in Saskatoon on Thursday (09.11.23) around 200 miles from Wolseley, but it is unclear if it will be cancelled.