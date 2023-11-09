The Hollywood actors' strike is coming to an end.

The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

After 118 days on strike with the likes of Florence Pugh joining pickets, it's set to end at 12:01am on Thursday (09.11.23), with the deal then going to the union's national board the following day for approval.

The vote was unanimous, and the union said it was "thrilled and proud" to announce the strike "is officially suspended" with all pickets closed.

The organisation said in a statement: "In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes 'above-pattern' minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus.

"Our Pension and Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much needed value to our plans.

"In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories including outsize compensation increases for background performers, and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities."

Meanwhile, in its own statement, AMPTP described the deal as a representation of a "new paradigm".

They continued: "It gives SAG-AFTRA the biggest contract-on-contract gains in the history of the union, including the largest increase in minimum wages in the last forty years; a brand new residual for streaming programs; extensive consent and compensation protections in the use of artificial intelligence; and sizable contract increases on items across the board.

"The AMPTP is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement and looks forward to the industry resuming the work of telling great stories.”

Kevin E. West, a member of the committee, told Variety there were "tears of exhilaration and joy" in the committee room after approval of the contract, while acknowledging the final deal is "not perfect", noting "nothing is".

He added: "The final vote was unanimous. That’s a difficult thing to accomplish. It’s honestly been a really long two weeks.”