David Beckham thinks about coffee as soon as he wakes up.

The 48-year-old former footballer - who has four children with wife Victoria Beckham - can't start the day without a caffeinated beverage and follows the same rituals wherever he is in the world, savouring a cup of his favourite hot drink while alone with his thoughts.

Speaking with Nespresso, he said: "It literally is, the moment I open my eyes, the first thing I am thinking about it coffee.

"To be honest, it's my moment, especially at the weekend, it's my moment to just sit for an hour before everyone wakes up and drink my coffee and enjoy that moment.

"Like I said, my routine is literally … I am up at six o'clock almost every morning, whether I am in London, whether I am in the countryside, the first thing I do is make a coffee."

David has been unveiled as Nespresso's newsest brand partner and he's hailed the venture a dream come true.

He said: "I love working with great brands and great people. Working with Nespresso has been something I have always wanted to do.

“I’ve always loved Nespresso coffee. Whether I am having a quiet moment at home with my family or preparing myself for a business meeting, the variety of blends is great, it’s so simple to make and every cup tastes incredible.”

The company are equally "delighted" to be working with David because of his "genuine love" for their drinks.

UK and Republic of Ireland CEO for Nespresso Anna Lundstrom said: "David Beckham has always had an unforgettable style, taste and passion for creating elevated experiences which are many of the qualities of Nespresso.

"We are delighted to be working with David to showcase his genuine love for the nation's favourite drink and his journey of coffee discovery, as well as showing how even the routine coffee moments; with family, with friends, and ourselves, can make every day even more meaningful."