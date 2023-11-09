John Stamos believes he received a "sign" from Bob Saget on the night he died.

The actor passed away in January 2022, aged 65, after suffering head trauma, but John believes Bob was still able to communicate with him even after his death.

Speaking about his 'Full House' co-star, John told 'The Jennifer Hudson Show': "I went in his backyard the night he died and I said ‘Bob, come on, show me a sign, show me that you’re OK up there'.

"And I started to walk back and this little hummingbird came. I have it on my phone. It had a red, my mom used to wear a red scarf and she had red hair and it was her saying, ‘It’s OK, we’re OK. Bob’s up here and just be kind to one another and be loving like he was.'"

John has previously taken to social media to pay glowing tributes to his former co-star.

The actor took to Instagram last year to praise Bob, explaining that he was "bright and fierce" until the very end of his life.

John wrote on Instagram: "When I saw his last Instagram post, my first thought was he looked too 'alive' to die a few hours later. But when I really thought about it - Bob did it right. We should all want to 'Die Alive.' We don't want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten, and discarded. We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege of doing what we do best. Bob felt young, energized, grateful and appreciated.

"He died bright and fierce. (sic)"

John also spoke at Bob's funeral service.

He said: "Bob was there for me like no other.

"I'm not ready to accept that he's gone. I'm not going to say goodbye yet. I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humour. He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet."