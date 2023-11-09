AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle are "spending more time together " despite their separation.

The 45-year-old singer split from Rochelle - with whom he has kids Elliot, 10, and six-year-old Ava - earlier this year but explained that while they are now living in separate houses, they are undergoing therapy both together and apart.

Speaking on the 'Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans' podcast, he told former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Cheryl Burke: "We still live separately, but we are in couple’s therapy, we are in individual therapy. We talk every day, we are spending more time together. We just have to rebuild something that was never there from the beginning.

The Backstreet Boys singer went on to add that because the pair started their relationship they both had their own issues to deal with but these days they have found a different way to "approach" things and have ended up "much healthier" because of their time apart.

"I came with baggage, she came with baggage, she had trauma, I had trauma. I wasn’t sober or ready to get sober. She was dealing with her own s***. It was just a constant push-pull: She would sweep her feelings under the rug or I would dive into a bottle.

"Normally I would twist it and make it about me. Not anymore. By us kind of approaching things that way, it’s been much, much healthier. It’s taken this time apart for us to really do some serious growing and understanding and listening."

In March, the 'Everybody' hitmaker and his wife announced they were temporarily separating in order to "work on [themselves]".

In a statement given to TMZ, they explained: "Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future.

"The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time."