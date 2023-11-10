Kelly Rizzo is in a "much better place now" than she was when Bob Saget died.

The 44-year-old TV host had been married to former 'Full House' star Bob for almost four years when he accidentally hit his head in a hotel room and was found dead hours later in January 2022 aged 65 and almost two years on from the tragedy, has reflected that she is able to "appreciate" the time she had with him rather than feeling a sense of despair every time she sees his photograph.

She told People: "I am in a much better place now than I was in the very beginning. Every day, every month, everything just continues to progress, and evolve and get better. The second year has definitely given me the ability to look at videos, look at photos and have memories of Bob where I can actually laugh and appreciate them and smile. Versus, just feeling like it's a gut punch every time I look at a video or see a photo.

"I'm actually able to appreciate those memories more. "

The former 'Eat Travel Rock' host went on to add that she has had to learn to be "grateful" for the time they had together rather than feeling "robbed" of her marriage and still uses the message to "get through" every day.

She said: "From as early on as I can remember when everything happened, my biggest thing has been being so grateful for the time I did have with him, versus feeling robbed of the time we didn't have together. So, that's really helped me get through everything. And I think that's still the underlying message that just carries me through each day