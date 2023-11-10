Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are said to have "very detailed plans" for the future.

The 33-year-old pop megastar has been dating footballer Travis, 34, since September and now a source close to the couple has claimed that despite their hectic careers, they are still able to spend a lot of time alone together and have developed a "real connection" with one another.

The insider told UsWeekly: "Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection. They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games."

Just last week, Travis was asked if he is "in love" with the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker but remained coy and insisted that he is going to keep his relationship "personal" as he revealed that the last time they had seen each other was last week.

Speaking at a press conference in Germany on Friday (03.11.23), he said: "The latest status is I got to see her last week. That's the latest status right there. I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal."

Despite this, insiders have recently claimed that it is "obvious" to friends of the couple that the 'Anti-Hero' singer and the NBA star are "in love" with each other even though they have not publicly admitted it yet.

A source said: "They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction. Friends think they’re in love and that he makes her feel as if she doesn't have to "worry about anything" when they are together.

Taylor is really happy and excited about Travis. She’s at the relationship stage where she looks forward to seeing him, getting calls from him, spending time with him. She has butterflies in her stomach and she hasn’t had that in a while. She feels safe and comfortable around him physically and emotionally.