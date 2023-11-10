Keke Palmer has accused her ex-boyfriend of being physically abusive.

The 'Nope' actress has applied for sole custody of her and Darius Jackson's eight-month-old son Leodis and also filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her former partner, accusing him of lashing out at her multiple times over a two-year period.

In court documents filed in California Superior Court and obtained by People magazine, Keke claimed the latest incident happened last Sunday (05.11.23).

She wrote: “Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

Keke claimed the incident occurred when the fitness instructor came to her home to take their son to a football game but the tot was out with her sister, visiting family, and following a verbal disagreement, he allegedly “knocked [her] backwards over the couch, stole [her] phone out of [her] hands, and then ran out of the house.”

She followed him out to get her phone but was "nearly hit" by her ex's car.

The 'Boyfriend' singer stated the altercation was "captured by my home security camera, which will be played for the Court at the time of the hearing.”

The filing also included screenshots of what appeared to be security footage showing a man striking a woman over a sofa.

The declaration later went into further detail about the "many instances" of violence the 30-year-old star was allegedly subjected to.

She wrote: "[There were] many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck, descriptions of Darius destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting my in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

The 'Hustlers' actress also accused Darius of having "love bombed" her.

She wrote: "The abuse during our relationship was not just physical, but emotional and manipulative.

"Darius would 'love bomb' me and make me feel like I was the most important woman in the world, only to get extremely distant and cold over a perceived insult to him.

"If we were at a party or event, and I spoke with one person too long or looked at someone a 'certain way', he would storm off in a rage – telling me I was 's***' and a 'whore,' accuse me of cheating on him, and that I did not love him.

"Darius had a way of gaslighting me to make me feel like I was doing something wrong even though I wasn’t."