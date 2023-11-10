Nicky Hilton has slammed "demented" trolls for bullying her baby nephew Phoenix.

The socialite has weighed on the nasty messages being sent to sister Paris Hilton mocking the size of her nine-month-old boy's head and Nicky has insisted anyone taking aim at a child online must have "serious issues".

Speaking to New York Post column PageSix, mum-of-three Nicky explained: "I think that if you are bullying an infant then you have serious issues and you really take a look at yourself. It's so demented."

The trolling started after Paris, 42, posted an image on Instagram showing her holding Phoenix on his first trip to New York City. She then waded into the furore after a TikToker created a video defending the youngster. The ‘Simple Life’ reality TV star commented on the clip: “There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."

Paris - who welcomed Phoenix with husband Carter Reum via surrogate in January - later commented on the trolling, insisting the abuse "hurts her heart" but she feels like she would be painted as a bad mother if she didn't share pictures of her baby.

In an emotional post on X - formerly known as Twitter - she wrote: "Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter, is unacceptable. "This hurts my heart more than words can describe. I've worked hard to cultivate and environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return. If I don't post my baby, people assume I'm not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful."