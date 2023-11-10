Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been approached by political parties to run in the next US election.

The wrestler-turned-actor has previously discussed the prospect of entering the political arena, and Dwayne has now revealed that he's already been approached by political parties about making a run for the White House.

During an appearance on the 'What Now? with Trevor Noah' podcast, Dwayne shared: "At the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run."

In 2021, a poll revealed that almost half of Americans would support Dwayne if he decided to run for the presidency.

The 51-year-old actor has admitted to being flattered by the support, saying that he was "really honoured" by the result of the poll.

He said: "That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that. I was really blown away and I was really honoured."

Dwayne was shocked by the results of the survey. However, he's refused to reveal which political parties have approached him.

The 'San Andreas' actor said: "It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue. It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research."

Meanwhile, Dwayne previously revealed that he wants to "unite" America.

The Hollywood star suggested in 2021 that he could run for the White House in a bid to bring the country together.

Dwayne told 'Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist': "I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that."

Despite this, Dwayne refused to reveal which party he would represent, after a survey from Piplsay - a consumer trends company - found that 46 percent of Americans would consider voting for him.